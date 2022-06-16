MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Holdings Lifted by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,654 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 22,744 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 116,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MP Materials by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $9,713,606.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,800,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 225,098 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 535,289 shares of company stock valued at $21,550,078 in the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MP opened at $35.57 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 24.76 and a current ratio of 25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.12.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

