Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.27. 8,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.