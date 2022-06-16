Mr. Cooper Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 10,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.27. 8,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.92. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.
Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,441.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
