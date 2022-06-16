M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Short Interest Up 52.7% in May

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, an increase of 52.7% from the May 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after acquiring an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $982,517,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.21.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,788. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.