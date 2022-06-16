Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.03. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 17,000 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$8.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Multi-Metal Development Company Profile (CVE:MLY)

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

