Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX) Short Interest Down 24.6% in May

Mymetics Co. (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYMX traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 2,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,142. Mymetics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, engages in the research and development of vaccines for infectious and life disabling diseases in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes various vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, Covid-19, intra nasal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, malaria, and chikungunya.

