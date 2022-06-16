Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,259 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,778,000 after acquiring an additional 204,287 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,591,000 after acquiring an additional 115,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after buying an additional 86,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,580,000 after buying an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 12,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,076. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.06 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.