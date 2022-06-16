Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $5.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.49. The stock had a trading volume of 47,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

