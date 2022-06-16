Mystic Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.28 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 255,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,669,334. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

