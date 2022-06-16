Mystic Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.11 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.0% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after buying an additional 73,543 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,627,000 after buying an additional 208,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $355,998.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,806.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target (up previously from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.69.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $6.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.96. 10,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.18 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

