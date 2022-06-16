Mystic Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.48 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $16.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.40. 47,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,184,008. The stock has a market cap of $299.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.21.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.