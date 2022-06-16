Mystic Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,757 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,757 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.72. 1,326,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,835,617. The firm has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

