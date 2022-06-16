Mystic Asset Management Inc. Takes $3.58 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,000. Eaton makes up approximately 1.7% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eaton by 68.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Eaton by 11.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Eaton by 26.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 34.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $5.70 on Thursday, reaching $125.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,098. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.22. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $128.87 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

