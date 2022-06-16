National Bank Financial Boosts Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target to C$35.00

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FLMMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Filo Mining in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$20.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $17.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.62. Filo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the Atacama region of Northern Chile and adjacent San Juan province of Argentina.

