National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.98

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.98 and last traded at $65.98, with a volume of 5494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.71.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTIOF. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.6756 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

