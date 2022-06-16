Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NTCO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 865,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 101,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 51,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

