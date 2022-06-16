Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NYSE:NTCO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 865,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.62.
About Natura &Co (Get Rating)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
