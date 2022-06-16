NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,300.00

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,300 ($15.78) and last traded at GBX 1,300 ($15.78), with a volume of 128633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,345 ($16.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,509.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,650.97. The company has a market cap of £623.81 million and a P/E ratio of 125.79.

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider Louisa Symington Mills bought 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,457 ($17.68) per share, for a total transaction of £19,669.50 ($23,873.65).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

