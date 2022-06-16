nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $890,094.24 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,055,364.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
David Rudow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 6th, David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45.
Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.91. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in nCino by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of nCino by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.26.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
