nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) CFO Sells $890,094.24 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) CFO David Rudow sold 25,424 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $890,094.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,055,364.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Rudow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get nCino alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.91. nCino, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in nCino by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in nCino by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of nCino by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on nCino to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.26.

nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.