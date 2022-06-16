nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Gregory Orenstein Sells 5,781 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 5,781 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $199,733.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ NCNO opened at $31.99 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79.
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
