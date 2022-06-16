nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Gregory Orenstein Sells 5,781 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) insider Gregory Orenstein sold 5,781 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $199,733.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 148,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ NCNO opened at $31.99 on Thursday. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in nCino by 24.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in nCino by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

