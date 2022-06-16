Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKTR. Cowen cut Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $625.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.89 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.64% and a negative net margin of 476.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $59,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

