Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,200 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Nelnet alerts:

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $40,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,417.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $122,785 over the last ninety days. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NNI traded down $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.46. 222,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,955. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.72. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.60. The company has a quick ratio of 72.66, a current ratio of 72.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $481.56 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

Nelnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.