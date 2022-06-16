Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Down 31.5% in May

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,600 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the May 15th total of 282,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,936.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €85.00 ($88.54) to €78.50 ($81.77) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEMTF remained flat at $$62.75 during trading on Thursday. 266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $87.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.46 and its 200 day moving average is $108.64.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.