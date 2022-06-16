Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 63481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.20, a current ratio of 110.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$22.48 million and a PE ratio of 95.00.

Get Neptune Digital Assets alerts:

Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dario Meli purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$45,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 663,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$298,747.80. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 144,000 shares of company stock worth $63,120.

About Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.