Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $107.53

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.53 and last traded at $108.07, with a volume of 575655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.08) to €51.00 ($53.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Get Nestlé alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.