NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) CFO Buys $10,200.00 in Stock

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Mcclurg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NMTC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 37,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,008. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $5.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
About NeuroOne Medical Technologies (Get Rating)
NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NMTC)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.