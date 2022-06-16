NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC) CFO Buys $10,200.00 in Stock

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC – Get Rating) CFO Ronald W. Mcclurg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NMTC stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 37,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,008. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies from $5.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the third quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

