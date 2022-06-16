Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.31

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 270854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

NCU has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Nevada Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$0.80 to C$0.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$150.23 million and a P/E ratio of 37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.62.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.45 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

