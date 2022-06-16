Newton Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.85 Million (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Newton has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $5.85 million and approximately $13,486.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 124% against the dollar and now trades at $12,126.77 or 0.59547717 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.80 or 0.00440958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00085457 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

