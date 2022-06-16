NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,690,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the May 15th total of 18,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.14.

NYSE NEE traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,603,825. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

