NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.98-$3.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.51. 296,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,603,825. The company has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after acquiring an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,288,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,527,000 after acquiring an additional 24,138 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 27.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,036,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,503,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 42.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,717,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,499,000 after acquiring an additional 510,202 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,303,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,403,000 after acquiring an additional 294,582 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

