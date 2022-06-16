NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-$3.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.80-$2.90 EPS.

Shares of NEE traded down $2.68 on Thursday, hitting $71.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,603,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.54. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $6,565,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 238,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after buying an additional 39,807 shares in the last quarter. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,400,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

