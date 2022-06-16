NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Major Shareholder Timothy M. Presutti Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) major shareholder Timothy M. Presutti purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,266,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,129.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ NN opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71. NextNav Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $15.32.
NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of NextNav from $17.00 to $14.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on NextNav from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.
About NextNav (Get Rating)
NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.
