NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Down 5.1%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating) shares fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.06. 86,439 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 154,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NextSource Materials from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.38. The firm has a market cap of C$204.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

