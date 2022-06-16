NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,127,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,854,634,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded down $4.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.55. 82,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,974,556. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $170.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

