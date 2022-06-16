NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $33,028.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,397.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

