Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $263.60.

NDSN stock opened at $201.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.58. Nordson has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Nordson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 10.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 24.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.7% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

