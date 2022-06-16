Northern Right Capital Managem Acquires 21,612 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 21,612 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $53,597.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,194,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,206.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 75,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 6,292 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $15,163.72.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 10,484 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $24,218.04.

On Thursday, May 19th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 40,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $86,000.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 25,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 80,000 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 63,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,952. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.21. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.96.

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 22.21% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEG. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 45.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

