Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Down 24.0% in May

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 384,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,049,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,053 shares of company stock valued at $612,466 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 134.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Northwest Pipe stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 48,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $23.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northwest Pipe (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

