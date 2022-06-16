NOV Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,616 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,353% compared to the typical daily volume of 180 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Get NOV alerts:

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.32. The stock had a trading volume of 209,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,143. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s payout ratio is -41.67%.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.