NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the May 15th total of 910,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 288,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.88.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. Analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
