NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the May 15th total of 910,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 288,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.47. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. Analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.