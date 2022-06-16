NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.21. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 292,683 shares.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.47.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

