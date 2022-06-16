NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.21. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 292,683 shares.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.
The firm has a market cap of $10.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.47.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118,099 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $28,000. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
