NuCypher (NU) Trading Down 26.4% Over Last 7 Days

NuCypher (NU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, NuCypher has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $113.86 million and approximately $33.45 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004855 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,616.64 or 1.00082077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002427 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00114140 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.