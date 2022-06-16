Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NYMX opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.14. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 306,652 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
About Nymox Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
