Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.87

Shares of Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, riverbanks, railroads, and expressways.

