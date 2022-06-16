Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.87

Shares of Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.
The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.
About Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF)
