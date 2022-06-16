OceanaGold Co. (ASX:OGC) Insider Craig Nelsen Buys 10,400 Shares of Stock

OceanaGold Co. (ASX:OGC – Get Rating) insider Craig Nelsen acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.81 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,224.00 ($20,294.44).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.22.

OceanaGold Company Profile (Get Rating)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

