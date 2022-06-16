Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:ORIT) Shares Down 2.4%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 106 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.29). 604,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,018,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.60 ($1.32).

The stock has a market capitalization of £598.82 million and a PE ratio of 12.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 109.62.

Get Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.98%.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.