OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OMRNY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.35. 50,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,669. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.06. OMRON has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $107.49.

Get OMRON alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OMRON by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,542,000 after acquiring an additional 58,552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in OMRON by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of OMRON by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OMRON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.