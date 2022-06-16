ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Position Increased by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises about 0.9% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $56.66. The company had a trading volume of 49,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

