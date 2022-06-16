Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $210.50 million-$213.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.17 million. Ooma also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.11 EPS.

OOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ooma from a market outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ooma to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.25.

Ooma stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,077. Ooma has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.89 million, a P/E ratio of -196.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ooma will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ooma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 165,737 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 77,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

