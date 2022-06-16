Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Trading 2% Higher

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.19 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15). 1,327,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,903,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.83. The company has a market cap of £81.18 million and a P/E ratio of -25.30.

Open Orphan Company Profile (LON:ORPH)

Open Orphan plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to Big Pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of eight human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, asthma and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

