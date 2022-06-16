Open Orphan (LON:ORPH) Trading 2% Higher

Open Orphan plc (LON:ORPH – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.19 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15). 1,327,536 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,903,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.25 ($0.15).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.83. The company has a market cap of £81.18 million and a P/E ratio of -25.30.
Open Orphan Company Profile (LON:ORPH)
Featured Stories
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Open Orphan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Orphan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.