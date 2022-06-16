Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Short Interest Update

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the May 15th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Craig A. Collard bought 4,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,164.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,812.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 9,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $135,135.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,484 shares in the company, valued at $825,637.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,324 shares of company stock valued at $244,158 in the last ninety days. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

OPNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OPNT traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 46,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,741. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

