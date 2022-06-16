Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Short Interest Up 48.3% in May

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the May 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.

OPT stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. 81 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,218. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. Opthea has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $16.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPT. SVB Leerink began coverage on Opthea in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Opthea from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Opthea Limited ( NASDAQ:OPT Get Rating ) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,574,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,801 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.58% of Opthea worth $11,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opthea Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

